Transcript for What happened when people poured into Woodstock: 'Freeways are jammed for 50 miles'

Muted. Comes to a thousand people are coming for sure but we don't know how many. Often found East Coast. I was seeing these billboards. And in the words or three days of peace and music come to Woodstock. By Thursday they were unpleasant people. Friday they were probably 300000 people. WABC Evan New York. The approach road that totally jammed. You'll have to leave your car by fifty miles crowded camp site. On Max variety of our road manager let us know that. The freeways are jammed for fifth. Miles good a rock world are really making a grand entrance. The only way to performance didn't but that's to be dropped found by helicopter. We caught these helicopters. Did it comes up over a hill. And half a million people. Oh my lures.

