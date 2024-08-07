Harvard 'failed its Jewish students' and must face antisemitism lawsuit, judge rules

Harvard University "failed its Jewish students" and must face a lawsuit over antisemitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, Judge Richard Stearns ruled.

August 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live