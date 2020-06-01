Transcript for Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York City

This morning the trial gets under way for one of the most high profile men in Hollywood disgrace movie mogul Harvey Weinstein entering New York City criminal court. A jury selection set to begin on five sex crime charges. Accusations against Weinstein first made public two years ago. What an eighty women coming forward with claims of sexual harassment assault or rape but the criminal charges in this case sent around to specific allegations. One woman saying Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 2013. The other claiming he performed a forcible sex act on earth in 2006. That doesn't mean that the prosecution. Cans get in other facts other evidence. Tending to support the fact that look this guy is a serial sexual predator he's done before he would do it again since first being accused of sexual misconduct Weinstein is set any sexual relations were consensual. He's pled not guilty his attorney plans to show whites to make mistakes but he's not a criminal. India and the government doesn't want our guide to have a voice. Trial is to show the jury be state of new York and the world that there's more bad bad bad they would like everyone. The allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked the meat to movement sending shockwaves across Hollywood and around the world. Today outside the courthouse a group called the silent spring standing in solidarity with the users expected to take the witness stand. The truth will prevail. And whether. It is this trial or in the future. Hardy will be held accountable for its actions. Are you Winston's attorneys tried to have this trial moved out of New York City to avoid what they called a circus like atmosphere that request was denied by the judge. Weinstein if convicted he could face life in prison. Cover all ABC news New York.

