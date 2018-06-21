-
Now Playing: Strong coastal winds and heavy flooding
-
Now Playing: The Midwest slammed with severe weather
-
Now Playing: Prejudice & Pride: Revisiting the tragic fire that killed 32 in a New Orleans gay bar
-
Now Playing: Heavy flooding inundates Pennsylvania parking lot
-
Now Playing: Death of unarmed teen shot by police under investigation
-
Now Playing: Family reunion overwhelms traumatized adolescent boy
-
Now Playing: Toddler is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen resigns from RNC committee post, sources say
-
Now Playing: Severe storm threat across several states
-
Now Playing: Trump supporters glad at Trump's tough stand on immigration
-
Now Playing: 'I didn't like the sight': Trump signs executive order ending family separation
-
Now Playing: Capital Beltway closed after crash and fire
-
Now Playing: Cardinal McCarrick, ex-archbishop, accused with abuse claim
-
Now Playing: Alarming 911 call reveals abuse in Turpin family
-
Now Playing: Father questions how Chicago paramedics mistakenly believed his son was dead
-
Now Playing: Immigration debate continues over children separated from their parents
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about tender age detention centers
-
Now Playing: Charleston formally apologizes for its role in slavery
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old sobbing at her parents' wedding will hit you right in the feels
-
Now Playing: Trump, Lewandowski comments fan flames of border crisis