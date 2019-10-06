Transcript for Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building

More reports of a fire some eyewitness is believed the helicopter. That may have been landing on that roof may have court fire still undetermined. But clearly it's a dark causing a lot of our emergency mat crews to respond to the scene right now Eyewitness News is sending a news crew immediately to the scene right now to see what we can determine. The address for being told is 787. And the buildings listed on the UBS. This is a live picture of the scene. Outside right now on that building seventh avenue is closed as a result of this between 51 and 52. And as you concede there is a big response to this at this point. No word of any injuries at this point no word of the motive here was an accident Oprah was intentional investigation will begin as soon as they can get to go that. I'm now being told that is confirmed that it was a crash onto the roof there was not a hard landing but we're gonna continue to find new information is a comes and it's a very fluid. Situation right now obviously any kind of an aircraft hitting a building in New York City major concern. Whether it be by accident whether it be intentional still know too early to determine the cause of this situation. We're monitoring to learn if there were any injuries. Clearly it's causing a big a traffic problem right now on seventh avenue in midtown with 51 52 be close and we're expecting that to expand well beyond the impact area.

