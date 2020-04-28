Herd of sheep invades Nevada neighborhood

A huge herd of sheep ran across a residential street in a Nevada neighborhood after the animals broke free from their nearby mountain home.
3:08 | 04/28/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Herd of sheep invades Nevada neighborhood
