Now Playing: 4 high school football players charged for allegedly raping teammates with brooms

Now Playing: Active shooter drill gone awry sparks panic at Walter Reed Hospital

Now Playing: Man bitten in the head by a shark in the Bahamas

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: What to know about the new breakthrough cancer drug

Now Playing: Man caught on camera trying to steal Christmas inflatables

Now Playing: Thousand Oaks mass shooter fired over 50 rounds

Now Playing: Officers on trial for cover-up of Laquan McDonald shooting death

Now Playing: Sandra Bland's sisters speak out about their search for answers

Now Playing: 3 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Mueller's office says Paul Manafort breached plea deal

Now Playing: Who gets the dog when you get divorced?

Now Playing: Did Melania Trump's White House Christmas decorations miss the mark?

Now Playing: Special Counsel Mueller's office accuses Paul Manafort of lying

Now Playing: Woman shoots, kills ex-husband's girlfriend in front of 3-year-old twins

Now Playing: Faulty Texas ATM gives customers delightful surprise

Now Playing: General Motors to lay off 14,000 workers

Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser speaks out about threats she's faced

Now Playing: Driver spews hate at Jews, tries to plow into them

Now Playing: Snow piles up in northern Illinois