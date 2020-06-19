Hippo has a blast playing with a ball at zoo

More
Mahali the hippo splashed around his pool with a huge enrichment ball.
0:50 | 06/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hippo has a blast playing with a ball at zoo
The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Mahali the hippo splashed around his pool with a huge enrichment ball.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71348671","title":"Hippo has a blast playing with a ball at zoo","url":"/US/video/hippo-blast-playing-ball-denver-zoo-71348671"}