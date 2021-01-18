-
Now Playing: New documentary features rare restored footage of Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Young activist is on a mission to continue MLK’s legacy
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush shares hope for an anti-racist society on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
Now Playing: Stevie Wonder calls for ‘truth’ and ‘accountability’ in Martin Luther King Jr. tribute
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Washington on high alert before inauguration
-
Now Playing: Countdown to inauguration
-
Now Playing: Vaccine rollout delay
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: The 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: President Trump impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Capitals around US ramp up security
-
Now Playing: DC on high alert
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar on impeachment trial, Kamala Harris’ historic moment
-
Now Playing: Will companies offer employees the COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: DC attorney general talks inauguration security, calls out social media companies
-
Now Playing: Disturbing new video emerges from Capitol attack
-
Now Playing: How to lower your COVID-19 risk at home
-
Now Playing: Famous Martin Luther King Jr. quotes
-
Now Playing: What 13-year-old Keedron Bryant wants you to learn from his music