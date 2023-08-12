Horse rescued after falling into California river

With teamwork and a lot of horsepower, deputies and locals were able to rescue a horse that was tangled in wire after slipping off an embankment along the Kings River in Fresno County.

August 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live