House Jan. 6 committee releases final report, blames Trump for Capitol attack

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will include more aid for Ukraine.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live