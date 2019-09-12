Transcript for Houston police sergeant fatally shot responding to domestic violence call

Every single day. I'll police officers show up they come to work. They go to work leave their homes not knowing what they're going to face an inning on any given day. And sergeant. Christopher Brewster. Did that today that his home came to work was doing this job. And am. Domestic situation and now that she possibly speak more specific to that if he responded to. And in doing -- job. He was he was fatally fatally injured. And even with all of that he would steal. Providing information. Two HPV that. Calls the apprehension of the person who shot him. I want to. Be very mindful of the service. That sergeant. Christopher Brewster. Gave to the city of Houston. Just and that months ago he was promoted to sergeant. He has. And and and today. And in days to come years to come we will honor him as a hero in the city of Houston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.