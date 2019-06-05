Transcript for Humans' impact on species extinction

Shifting gears under troubling new report. On the global human impact on our climate. An animal species the ripple effects quite something in this UN report out just in the past day or so is the most comprehensive look we're told. As human impact on. Beyond species on the world look at this though the top line finding its grabbing everyone's attention today is that. In just a few decades up to one million animal and plant species or risk of extinction in part because of climate change and other. A human impacts and for more on this I want to bring in our friend and neighbor here doctrine wreaks a lot. Up from the National Geographic society's the National Geographic Explorer in residence and obviously a lot of great to see you. Physical pain and it's a per vertical title also while we've got some pictures that we can show folks as well from your work preserving notions and in marine life. What a start though whipped just asking you about this report in what's new here but what's your big take away from this UN study. These report comes right time because. We already know that we are destroying the natural world of an unprecedented rate right but we still have to kind to lacked. And people tend to see climate change in one style of biodiversity nature and not asylum ocean's food production and war but it's all the same. The earth is so one large living system and everything is connected. And what these reports shows is that we have to stop these trying our life support system. And there's a big connection between this mass extinction a risk for mass extinction. And protecting the oceans for seeing a lot of reports that about a pound limit and that adversity in the oceans and allowed an extinction taking place. There talk to us about what lawmakers and foreign officials are doing to start addressing to start addressing exactly that in. And what do you think it should be right now only 5% of the ocean and 15% of the line he's protected and protect its eightieth national parks. And the science is telling us and we need half of the planet he natural state. And 30% of the planet can put the good idiots like when he thirty. Otherwise. The natural world the ocean the forests grasslands will not be able to provide the oxygen we need. Before that we need the clean water we need to survive pass easily half of apply the natural state and the milestone is 30%. A third about a third of the planet land and ocean he completed areas they put authority. While let's forget Joseph Joseph Waltz and into this conversation he's vice president fuel conservation programs the Wildlife Conservation Society. Pick up right where doctor salaam was leaving off their joke. You work and preserving and creating these wildlife refuges in and national parks in the light. How do we do that how does the world come together to preserve 50%. Over them and natural state. Only the good thing is is in recess is that this is entirely also was of the world's. This report actually is and a whirlpool who's. Just by the trustees Texas this report was out there is a world order of governments. NASA says governments which have the responsibility now take on as evidence to be able to. Maybe larger commitments. Around via and it's actually. Not that different to do it's a huge it's. It's a challenge it faces a house men and the next few years. But one actually if we get together it's entirely. Impossible to be able to not just stem the declines when she saw fruitless them. And we haven't been able to us as an access the the connection between biodiversity and climate change is a very obvious profound well. And you don't even have to worry all beat up passionate about what species like that sort of Rio. And you gonna go to looks at the top insurance companies that people central banks of the world and now raising the the Flacco. I'm. I'm a listing just of the fact that bases. This threat to lot of us he's undermining our economic systems aren't cultural systems don't want to supply of food security. And I such that required and are you nineties government response. Joseph can you break that down one more level for us images to help underscore that help people understand so. You know this isn't just city nature for nature sake if you will what you're talking about economic systems like what in practical terms what does that mean if someone. Doesn't consider themselves an environmentalist but what what's the argument that you make that we do need to be preserving these things has the real human impact as there. Shall. Listing I think you're statistic. Is to get clear is that this connect deep connection between biodiversity conservation and climate change. There is not to replete response to climate change that does not involved the protection and security at by the literacy. And the more we grieve with every top down my grows we we removed -- makes us from the system. Then the more we are damaging the one the most obvious the cheapest and the most effective natural response to climate change which are natural forests grasslands coral reefs. And CDC crosses and natural systems easy ecosystems. They will if that protected if unadulterated by by humans they will actually regenerate inform the best offenses against what we're seeing not just. I asked for instance coastal defenses around where I live in new York New Jersey are so deeply threatened again by him this flooding. We see all across the world now people in rich countries in all countries. I'm being get affected because vitamin C is no longer able to protect us in the place launched an the first one. That the second one is morally. Space morally. The systemic breakdown was happening. Again you know we we fail to them realizes some of the basic things you know we we get any apples here in the US 90% of them are hall an agent might be by bees here. Eyes and blueberries cherries all often products. They're still however much we manufacturers do deeply reliance on biodiversity. And we've always assumed that they can it be that. And and those systems we're seeing through this report are now collapsing. And those. And when he stops you know food systems and car you don't water systems. And that's when we really don't assault warrant Gaza Gaza as the glow of Ronald and this is a until one consolation sometimes. You re going to ask you in your experience are there certain species that you took me worried about or read this report certain skis that you think could disappear quickly with without them. World's attention. While we have already lost 90%. Of the large fish in the ocean like the group urged the tuna that are percent 90% I love fishing or. Yeah better. Airline but you know is not just the speeches and we know about. A thing about auctions and half of the oxygen we breathe is produced by microbes in the ocean. It was six systems within no 150. Years ago you know and we're talking about the party's climate agreement. And that clot climate goals he won't be possible. Put to them as as long as we continue cutting forests forests and grasslands and wetlands on the box. These are the machine is that cut short much of the CO2 of expelling the on the field we conclude that. Now if we had the capacity to prove you shall be oxygen that this in the hemisphere with these previewed by microbes implants. You cost us 16100. Times the global GDP. Mean we can not replace when nature that's for us. For free so not a lot we need to pay attention to doctor wreaks a lot National Geographic is for National Geographic now part of the Disney family so great to see you were also neighbors share Washington DC thanks so much thank you for coming over really appreciated.

