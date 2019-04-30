Transcript for Hummingbird pays special visit to man who nursed it back to health

I'm a nursed a wounded hummingbird back to health says he's been getting special visits from the grateful bird. Ever since former swat officer Mike Hart an ad says it now the hummingbird mutiny who he named buzz on his front porch in Georgia. Four years ago I'm able to fly with broken feathers. A nurse buzz back to help with. He alight sugar and safe place to heal every year since buses come back from his winter travels to South America does is it might get this year. It was a little bit like. Those kind of worried about criminals on the front porch and exactly sweeping off the front porch and I felt something room and around my head put my hand out when he landed on land. And critic. Doesn't the second hummingbird Mike has rescued and right now he's helping an injured two month get back on its feet this sums it. It took months we'll visit. As well yeah puffed up a whole lot of visitors.

