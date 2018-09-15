Transcript for Hundreds trapped as Florence floodwater rises

From ABC news this is a tropical storm Florence update. Hey good afternoon I'm Tom dumbest reporting from the storms don't in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. We're tropical storm Florence continues to pound the Carolinas. Just behind me were watching a storm surge possibly two to four feet in the coming hours and with torrential rains and damaging floods. New mandatory evacuations have been ordered just a short time ago. Crews are working around the clock rescuing people from flooded and storm damage homes. At least seven people have died including a mother and her infant son killed by a fallen three. A million customers woke up without power downed trees everywhere more than two feet of rain has fallen in some areas with much more on the way. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Fayetteville, North Carolina where the rain continues to come down. I'm heavy rains it drenching parts of North Carolina this storm is looming had taped phone home. Hate that it now dumping on areas of England first responders and volunteers from all over the country got my vote. To rescue families in their hounds have this water rises officials say. Hundreds are still trapped. I would is relentless rain the governor is warning people who have already evacuated and are in shelters to stay in place today. The threat. It's still here not. The storm is far from over evil art things to you we don't wanna see where Florence is headed let's go straight to Sam Champion Sam. Hey Tom in the center of circulation not far from you in South Carolina you can see it right there but look at the amazing amount of rain. Still pouring in North Carolina more flooding there more rain there when the system does weaken and move. By Tuesday into Wednesday it's on its way into New England with some rain for a lot of people on the eastern seaboard but look how much rain is still left in the storm ten to fifteen inches easy and in some areas more than fifteen inches Tom. Sam thank you and for complete coverage on tropical storm Florence we will have real time updates on ABC news live streaming throughout the day and always at abcnews.com.

