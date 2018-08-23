Hurricane Lane closes in on Hawaii

The storm has already caused flooding and landslides on the Big Island.
Rain now pounding parts of Hawaii as hurricane lane closings they and already causing flash flooding and landslides on the big island. I would be very very happy to be used say well it was another near miss. But that doesn't seem likely with the trajectory that's coming out. The category four hurricane with winds up to a 130 miles an hour expected to weaken as it Errol is closer to the islands before turning towards the west. Forecasters keeping a close eye on its track saying it likely won't make landfall but could still bring severe storms searched flooding from 120 inches of rain. And damaging winds to the state. There's a lot of unanswered. What is for sure though is is that Hawaii is going to be impacted by hurricane lined the question is how bad. Schools closed emergency shelters nail opening. Residents facing long lines and empty shelves of supermarkets. As they make a last second preparations for hurricane lane base gate and saying no but they stone. And with this hurricane moving so slowly it's impacts are expected to be felt from now through the weekend. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

