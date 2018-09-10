Transcript for Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico

I'm rob Marciano for ABC news lie along the Florida Panhandle where preparations are being rushed to completion in advance of hurricane Michael which. Continues to make. Intensify. And now rapidly moving this direction so Tommy lamp poles around noontime tomorrow but this these growing. And the Winfield is expanding so we anticipate at least tropical storm force winds. By sunup tomorrow morning in a long day night after that. Mandatory evacuations and we're not one not two but three zones here in Dade county and that's for over a 140000. People and that that. Size and evacuation since 1995. And Hurricane Opal came through here. In an October storm I think if you right now as part we'll look like its former first of the wages. Not typical for the go back fill in this area they are getting bigger and bigger he's. Third. And he's here. Panama City potentially over twelve feet around the corner and Apalachicola so storm surge warnings have been posted and we could easily. Exceed a hundred miles an hour we've got tourism and down East Coast like just a vacation week for a lot of folks in the south. And those folks many of which are families have been told a packed up and move out this morning and it's becoming quite literally a ghost town on the F. Gulf of Mexico huge industry. The oil industry. Oil platforms have been evacuated some cases. Making evasive maneuvers at a away from the storm and certainly a lot of them are shutting down and the air force base thirty or they're moving aircraft around as well so people are taking this seriously. Likely come onshore as a category three potentially category four storm that case of the strongest storm basin here in decades. For ABC news live on rob Marciano. In Panama city beach Florida.

