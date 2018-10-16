Hurricane Michael death toll climbs to 26 including 16 people in Florida

More
Sixteen people died in Florida and 12 of those deaths were in Bay County.
0:28 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Michael death toll climbs to 26 including 16 people in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58543201,"title":"Hurricane Michael death toll climbs to 26 including 16 people in Florida","duration":"0:28","description":"Sixteen people died in Florida and 12 of those deaths were in Bay County.","url":"/US/video/hurricane-michael-death-toll-climbs-26-including-16-58543201","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.