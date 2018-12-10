Hurricane Michael leaves cities in ruins

More
At least 8 people have died and millions in six states are without power. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.
2:44 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Michael leaves cities in ruins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58460267,"title":"Hurricane Michael leaves cities in ruins","duration":"2:44","description":"At least 8 people have died and millions in six states are without power. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.","url":"/US/video/hurricane-michael-leaves-cities-ruins-58460267","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.