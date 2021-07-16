Transcript for Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

What does that outer atmosphere due for a hurricane that love some heat. More heat and holds warm water. Hurricanes forming a couple of different ways but most often you're gonna have monsoon flow in West Africa. Those thunderstorms we'll get picked up and start circulating in the treatment they will start actually rotate. Because of the circulation of our planet or illicit fact we call it as long as it has water temperatures are sending diner eating plus and it doesn't have wind shear nothing to cut down the top of the storm you don't live in last. The only other thing that hurricanes. Randall stock. It loves a good flat surface until it it's still land has the potential to stay the same more intensified. Hurricane is dangerous because of many factors storm surge as the number one I just saw something I have never seen in real life on her home. Economic foundation and gold on the street. After storm surge had saved win because you can take down easy it was hot mom Marlins 150 mount Marilyn's image read things. And then want people forget about a lack. Inland flooding you think I'm not the 'cause I'm signs. Between Harvey in Florence and some of these thunderstorms that dropped 3040. Inches of rain in a couple of days. That flash flooding and the power of water and does not stop. The basic physics of how climate change could impact hurricanes makes a lot of sense. A warmer. Planet means warmer sea surface temperatures remember I said that when hurricanes when they love hot water so it's 85 verses 82. Et Al like that and they're going to be sixteenth along.

