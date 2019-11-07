Transcript for ICE initiating mass deportations across the country

We now are to the crisis on the southern border in the trump administration's announced crackdown. And documented immigrant families in this country you just hurts or guests talk about it the New York Times. Reported this morning take a look that nationwide raids to arrest. Thousands of a documented families are scheduled to begin this weekend. This after president trump ordered the operation to deport millions of people he postponed it a couple weeks ago because of some resistance. From within the agency were also learning today that family deportations. All or are already under way. In some parts of the country far from the border including in places like Minnesota. Today one Catholic Church in a suburb of Minneapolis. Is it received a message from their pastor which illustrated this anecdote take a look this is for father Mike Byron of the Catholic. Community pox Christie he writes his parishioners I was stunned to learn. That three of our Peru are parishioners were abruptly picked up by agents of our government ice last week in the couple is being deported to Mexico immediately. These are members of the pox Kristi community none and none of them are criminals all of them were on their way to work when I swept in. He goes on to say that for generations of their family have now been traumatized and separated by the single event. This inhumane this of the whole episode is unspeakable and yet somebody has to speak of it. I do not hear outreach in the vast majority of Christian public leaders Catholic or otherwise about what's happening to actual human beings and families. Even though the facts are quite public we spoke with father Byron a short time ago he said this. Family had been in the parish for more than 22 years. In the state of Minnesota. Minnesota senator Tina Smith recently joined us here in the brief her room to talk about this case. And the threat of deportations all across the country including her state. Calling off a similar effort several weeks ago they are now telling us again this Sunday. That they are planning on net raids in ten cities across the United States and I just think about what this means to families. This isn't and this this is gonna affect families across the board I'm thinking about a story in Minnesota for several years ago where. Ice agents. Rounded up two adults and their children who are American citizens. We're left at home an eight year old and a two year old were left to take care of themselves. For seven days before their grandmother can get here I am so concerned. That this kind of separating children from their parents. Is gonna happen again on Sunday right here and our country it is just I think it's untenable. And already some reports that its. Happening still ongoing including in Minnesota I think a lot of people might be surprised at these sorts of rates are taking place so far from the border. A lot earlier pierce and views the spotlight media attention to a try to pressure the administration away from some of these moves one. What can you do what have you done behind the scenes in the heady conversations with the administration here colleagues and taking action. Well I haven't had any conversations with the administration directly but I know many of us are talking about. What a bad ideas says and you know let's be clear our country needs a comprehensive immigration reform we needed to have secure borders but this kind of approach which seems designs have put fear and and to intimidate people on Sunday mean the ice won't even commit to not. I arresting people at their churches this Sunday it I think that America's gonna look at this and look at the families that are ripped apart by this and and be really up sat. We have the ice director here on the show a week or so ago mark Morgan he told us pretty clearly that this is about law and order it's about enforcing the law. It's about fairness in this country says a lot of these families. I have deportation orders outstanding it's illegal that they're here. Isn't he right what do you stated that that this is actually what the loss sense. What I say is that we do need to have that immigration and immigration system that works. One thing that we can do is we couldn't and expand the number of immigration judges at the borders so that people aren't left in. People children aren't left didn't detention cells. Four days and days and days and sometimes longer while they're waiting for the immigration legal system as it is supposed to work. To play out you know I had a chance to visit the border and I've seen children that separated from their parents and moms and kids and what can only be described as prisons. And while they are awaiting that United States immigration system to to. Two in two tipped to provide them with sort of at an avenue. For Seeking Asylum I think it's important for us to realize that these are individuals. Many of these are and other individuals who are. Seeking Asylum in this country and that is what our law allows but we need to live up to the promise of our lives. Do you have been down there recently also voted in support of that border aid package humanitarian aid package leaders are but do you think do you think we've turned a corner with this crisis now that the migrant numbers are coming down more money is flowing down there. Well I hope that that the additional resources that. Senate and the house passed resoundingly bipartisan package of those additional resources will get to the border immediately to provide. Basic humanitarian care to. Families am especially children who are. Literally running for their lives. And coming the United States for help them don't again don't get me wrong we need. A comprehensive immigration system including border security but that all needs to work together. In our thanks again to senator Tina Smith of Minnesota for that for more honest I want to bring in. To guess Alejandro Hernandez Chavez says she is an immigrant advocate. With Isiah Minnesota group that works with faith communities there she is also formally and undocumented immigrant. Hot anarchy Quinn oh in our immigration reporter he is still down on the border in Texas and the rate of Texas joins us by phone we'll get to Quinn and a second at all hundred thanks for joining us wanna start with you. And want to get your reaction to this story that just popped the last day or so on of that community in Eden Prairie that Catholic Church we told our viewers about. At the top of this segment family in the country for 22 years seemingly law abiding faithful people and in the swoop of an afternoon they were were detained and are to be deported. What can be done about that. Yeah now are things were happening here's Bob very sad story but are dying. In the end. We're about eleven and that current immigration policy that we have in this country and I kept him out of something that's the frightening. Especially with. Immigration raids and a good attack that our current president have announced. Recently on boat's crew could perhaps happen in order of deportation. For. Reasons that are really carried out through just having an unjust immigration system not the end it because folks have done anything that. Would be considered. Breaking the law or anything that would be it. Normally heavily in. Forced. It anyway when you see in the New York Times. As you did this morning in these reports. Again we saw a couple weeks ago as well that there is some com mean. I'm mass deportation operation underway targeting families. According to the paper of the trump administration we know has wanted to do this. What impact does that have in immigrant communities even in places like Minnesota. I have great impact there's a lot of folks who will not go to work who will not go to church. Who won't let their children go to school because. They live in a constant fear that. They don't know anything will be taken at any moment they also don't know. I think it was a clear point that was made. Do the job administration's. That they are looking for folks who have orders deportation. But we'll take anyone who is on scene so you don't feel safe in any spaces because even if it's not you who has the order they're coming for. If you are in that close proximity to perhaps someone you know. Or family member or it could also be you it could also be your family. So in. Yeah and aid you have some personal experience with that tell us a little bit about your story is someone who was and documented for a period of time and now has legal status. Yes so. I've been able to recover money from a resident in the citizen back in 2010 but I was here for about a decade. And then document an individual and I also want with that for folks who don't acknowledged that we have an unjust immigration just them. It's like me about attacking to. In any that is in this country would have taken a lot longer with them for situations and my family. There's a very popular tree going around right now about. Seen families who after 23 years received a letter that can finally apply for another family member who has now passed or weighing. So it is a difficult system to work with the of these people hanging for decades upon decades. And sure isn't there does seem to be an agreement that something needs to be down there needs to be some reforms made Alejandro Hernandez Chavez an advocate would Isiah Minnesota thanks so much for sharing your story. Are behind her appreciate you.

