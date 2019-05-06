Transcript for Indiana teacher gives 11-year-old boy with autism 'most annoying' award

Enjoy the first days of summer eleven year old Achilles casts a John's last days of schooler once his parents would rather forget. Achilles is autistic. Nonverbal he occasionally rocks back and forth and shakes. Traits the boy's special education teachers at theories Bailey repertory academy should be familiar way. You think one way knowing understand. The conditions of autism and have more patient if you know it. Children who suffer from month his own. Which is why is Stella and Rick casts and John were shocked and hurt when Achilles was given this award by his teacher. At an end of the school year luncheon it says most annoying mail. With the name of the school spelled wrong. I don't wanna closed soon know whether the terrorist. So I'm after ward on the table and try to walk away. Future conduct its political cues for those wars. Rick Caster Janice thankful his son does not understand what the award means. When they're called remote you're this excited to hear locals cardinal rules a stellar cast of John who did not attend the awards launch went to school the next day demanding an apology. She never got one from the teacher or the principle however the school district did apologize. A written statement by doctor Pete America's reads in part quote. The Gary community school corporation does not condone this type of behavior and will continue to put the safety and well being of our students first. The casts a dance hope this is a lesson for people especially teachers understand children with autism. He just has to be like everyone hours you know any is like everyone else you know the only difference is he just cannot express themselves. Like you know like every other person dies.

