Transcript for Infowars' Alex Jones ordered to undergo deposition in Sandy Hook case

A Connecticut judge has ordered info awards host Alex Jones submit a sworn deposition and defamation case brought on by the families. Of the sandy hook victims eight families who lost loved ones in the 2012 school massacre. Have sued Jones for defamation the conspiracy theory is. Has repeatedly denied the mass murder took place in called the families paid actors. Jones is trying to get the case moved away from sandy hook.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.