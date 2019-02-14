Infowars' Alex Jones ordered to undergo deposition in Sandy Hook case

Judge Barbara Bellis ruled that the plaintiffs' attorneys can depose Jones as well as three other defendants in the case for a total of 19 hours.
0:25 | 02/14/19

A Connecticut judge has ordered info awards host Alex Jones submit a sworn deposition and defamation case brought on by the families. Of the sandy hook victims eight families who lost loved ones in the 2012 school massacre. Have sued Jones for defamation the conspiracy theory is. Has repeatedly denied the mass murder took place in called the families paid actors. Jones is trying to get the case moved away from sandy hook.

