No injuries reported after parachute-equipped plane crashes into river

Fire officials in Florida said no one was seriously injured after a small plane crashed into the Caloosahatchee River, near Fort Myers, with the pilot deploying the aircraft’s emergency parachute.
0:34 | 07/02/21

No clue that things going down. I like the plane just crashed. Do you have a loud bang and it just hit the ground. Oh like the plane just crashed.

