Former inmate on solitary confinement: ‘Troubling to my soul’

More
Ian Manuel discusses his new book, “My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption,” on his 18 years in solitary confinement.
4:03 | 05/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former inmate on solitary confinement: ‘Troubling to my soul’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:03","description":"Ian Manuel discusses his new book, “My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption,” on his 18 years in solitary confinement. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77632987","title":"Former inmate on solitary confinement: ‘Troubling to my soul’","url":"/US/video/inmate-solitary-confinement-troubling-soul-77632987"}