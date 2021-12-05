Douglas spent two years in solitary confinement in a federal prison and talks about how hard it was to miss his grandmother's funeral, find out about his father's throat cancer and finally get sober.

US citizen held in a Russian prison for years on what he said are false drug charges

Gaylen Grandstaff was held in "psychological solitary confinement" for years on fabricated drug charges, he says. Though he has been released from prison, he and his wife are still trapped in Russia.