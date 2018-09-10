Inmates who escaped prison in trash bins captured

More
The two minimum-security inmates at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were working in the prison’s kitchen.
0:28 | 10/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inmates who escaped prison in trash bins captured
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58379942,"title":"Inmates who escaped prison in trash bins captured","duration":"0:28","description":"The two minimum-security inmates at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were working in the prison’s kitchen.","url":"/US/video/inmates-captured-escaping-prison-trash-bins-58379942","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.