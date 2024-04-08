Inside the path of totality, NASA plans for research of solar eclipse

ABC News' Rob Marciano reports on the weather conditions in the path of totality in Niagara Falls. Plus, astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi breaks down what NASA is researching for this year's solar eclipse.

April 8, 2024

