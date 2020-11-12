Transcript for Inside Pfizer’s effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

As we await that key decision from the FDA the massive operation to deliver potentially life saving vaccines across the country is ramping up its. Alan Strang is more from Fries or storage facility in Kalamazoo Michigan and so Alex Howe has Fries or ban it preparing for this moment. Get paid their danger and they say they've been preparing for this moment really that are in Tucker I history of the company here this is what they do they say I'm particularly for this specific moment the corona virus or responses since March they've been working on this they say. They've been doing intestinal runs that you have been doing testing the shipments to all fifty states they say. They have well oiled the plan and they believe things will run smoothly the moment they get that FDA authorization this is a pretty big facility and people will be working here 24/7 the moment that green light comes through Deirdre. So now what is the process Alex of getting the vaccine doses of from the facility to its destination n.'s all the complications including the temperature included. Yes they say they have a plan that will be executed. In a way that will make everything efficient here and they say so those two point nine million doses that's the first batch it's gonna head out once they get the green light those doses are already here or there in about 300 freezers were they have been stored as you mentioned that vaccine has to be kept that a very cold temperatures so what happens when they get the green light hot trays filled with vials of the vaccine are removed from those freezers are put into these special boxes. That can keep that cold temperature for up to ten days there will be a stream of trucks is standing by here UPS and FedEx trucks. Goes in trays are then put on to those the trucks and those trucks head out for distribution many of them going to airports and from the airport so when they land and then there will be other. Other trucks they're waiting to distribute it. To the specific hospitals and other locations. And of course everyone here wants to make sure that things run smoothly and there's a big security component to this US marshals will be here and distribution sites. Making sure that everything goes exactly as it supposed duke this has been months in the making and really you can feel it in the air here or there waiting up for that green light to get the ball moving here and Deirdre they say. They think they can get all two point nine million doses out of their doors here within about 24 hours after getting that green light.

