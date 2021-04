Transcript for Interpol issues ‘red notice’ in murder of Yale grad student

New details this search for the suspect in the murder of a Yale grad student is now global. Interpol has issued a red notice in the search for MIT grad student. Kim swan pond he's accused of killing Kevin G Yang and new New Haven back in February. Pond was last seen less than a week after the killing that happen in Georgia.

