And we have submitted honesty gates UN to search for the missing mom in Colorado's central elements over the weekend. Police have now finished searching the property owned by that may see the sun though her fiance. Let's get to be very latest from Mark Clayton stands out. I their Amelie police tell us they have now wrapped up their search at Patrick Tracy's house they are not talking about what they found if any thing. But they are talking about what they did not find which is any sign unfortunately of Kelsey Barrett his fiance who went missing. On Thanksgiving Day now we were there on Friday morning when sheriff's deputies states. Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents and FBI agents all showed up breaking through the lock on Patrick Tracy's gate going up to his house. Bringing in digging equipment and evidence response teams to scour. Thirty his 35 acre property for any sign of Kelsey Barrett. Authorities did not say exactly what brought them to this location. But they definitely say now that they believe Kelsey Barrett did not just run away on our own that. They believe her disappearance to be suspicious and they want to sit down with Patrick crazy face to face. And get his story and apparently. That has not happened yet now. Through his attorney Patrick phrase he says he is still cooperating with this investigation. He was escorted off the property on Friday with his daughter Caylee. One year old daughter that he shares with Kelsey Barrett. There was some concern. About the girl's safety but officials say over the weekend they were in touch with department of human services. And there is apparently no evidence at this point that Caylee that one year old girl is in any danger being with her father. The other thing the police have now announced is that there is a 25000. Dollar reward for any information. That leads to Kelsey Barrett. Officials just hoping for that once said that brings our home back to you. Aaron things like Clayton Sami people carefully watching that story.

