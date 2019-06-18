Transcript for Investigators confront accused killer in missing student case

Or you. That would rush. You cousins. That are at home was in. This. British opera that should look for words you destroy us. She told his usual one also we're really drawn out process. Federer armaments. As girls. Where. That's our. Earth you remember the girls then you pay noxious. There are currently. Averaging program. Refunding. Tonight. I think it's time. Excellence. And certain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.