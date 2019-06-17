Iowa family of 4 found dead from apparent shooting: Officials

The bodies of Chandrasekhar Sunkara and his wife and two sons were found Saturday morning in their West Des Moines home, according to the Department of Public Safety.
0:30 | 06/17/19

Iowa family of 4 found dead from apparent shooting: Officials
