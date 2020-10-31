How Iowa farmers are viewing the 2020 race

More
ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth reports from Iowa on what farmers have to say about the president’s trade deals, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election.
6:08 | 10/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Iowa farmers are viewing the 2020 race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth reports from Iowa on what farmers have to say about the president’s trade deals, the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73935591","title":"How Iowa farmers are viewing the 2020 race","url":"/US/video/iowa-farmers-viewing-2020-race-73935591"}