Israel strikes Lebanon, states sue TikTok and Mega Millions markup

The IDF sends troops into Lebanon, 14 states sue TikTok over children's mental health and Mega Million announces a price increase for tickets next year. Our panel weighs in on today's top headlines.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live