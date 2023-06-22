James Cameron & Robert Ballard react to Titanic sub tragedy

Director James Cameron, and deep-sea explorer Robert Ballard discuss the presumed death of all aboard a submersible vehicle that went missing near the wreckage of the Titanic.

June 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live