Jan. 6 committee says extremist groups responded to Trump’s calls for a rally in DC

New evidence from Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing shows former President Donald Trump and his inner circle plotted to have supporters march to the Capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live