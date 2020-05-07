Transcript for New Jersey man dies in fireworks explosion

Authorities say man died in a fireworks explosion in Jersey City. Police responded to the Booker T. Washington housing complex at around one a and where they found the man bleeding heavily. First responders rushed deemed to the hospital. Were doctors pronounced him dead authorities have not release the victim's name. Not aerial fireworks like sparklers and Popper if all our legal in New Jersey but explosive and aerial fireworks are prohibited.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.