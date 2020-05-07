New Jersey man dies in fireworks explosion

Police officers were called to a public housing complex in Jersey City early on the Fourth of July and found a man bleeding heavily.
0:27 | 07/05/20

Transcript for New Jersey man dies in fireworks explosion
Authorities say man died in a fireworks explosion in Jersey City. Police responded to the Booker T. Washington housing complex at around one a and where they found the man bleeding heavily. First responders rushed deemed to the hospital. Were doctors pronounced him dead authorities have not release the victim's name. Not aerial fireworks like sparklers and Popper if all our legal in New Jersey but explosive and aerial fireworks are prohibited.

