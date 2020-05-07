-
Now Playing: Fireworks dangers in the era of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Be careful of hand sanitizer and fireworks
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for suspects wanted in deadly nightclub shooting
-
Now Playing: Death of Fort Hood soldier ignites demands for justice
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Portland, Oregon
-
Now Playing: Community honors fallen Ohio officer
-
Now Playing: Flyover passes over New York City on July 4th
-
Now Playing: Christopher Columbus statue thrown into Baltimore harbor
-
Now Playing: Protesters vandalize Georgia State Patrol headquarters
-
Now Playing: UWM lecturer faces backlash over comments on Vanessa Guillen’s death
-
Now Playing: Texas bar faces 30-day shutdown after July 4th party
-
Now Playing: Kayne West announces he is running for president this year
-
Now Playing: Summer learning hacks
-
Now Playing: Young Americans contribute to rise in cases
-
Now Playing: Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen
-
Now Playing: Record-setting day at Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks protesters destroying monuments
-
Now Playing: Mask-free event for Trump on Fourth of July
-
Now Playing: Mayor of Myrtle Beach responds to surges in cases