Transcript for New Jersey mansion fire being probed as quadruple homicide

Well new details on a bizarre tragic story out of New Jersey police now looking to determine if the brother of one of the victims is responsible for the death of a family colts neck investigators. Discovering their bodies when their home went up in flames. Police arrested Paul can narrow after they say he set fire it was own home and ocean township with his wife and kids inside early in the day they got out safely. Police believe canal is also connected to the second fire at his brother's home in colts neck with all the fatalities their New Jersey reporter Toni Yates live outside the moment. County prosecutor's office with the lewd details Tony. Hey Dave you know that questions out there for so many of us what state of mind. Dia have to be and to want to kill. The people who are closest to you and what takes you to that point while Balkan narrow allegedly got to that point it investigated as. I tried to figure out why. Something and it has not been disclosed yet allegedly calls Paul Kenya I wrote to turn against the closest family members he had. He is in jail accused of first setting is ocean township home on fire with his wife and two children inside. Then going to his brother he can barrels colts neck mansion setting it on fire. He can arrow was found shot dead in his front yard his wife Jennifer. And the couple's two children were found dead inside the home on Wilbur wrote their bodies nearly burned beyond recognition. It's terrible. It's just. You know slicks on his worst nightmare you know just. Steelers just. Really unfortunate. To see something like this. That's a great place like and where we live. Beacon arrow Brothers worked together at a technology firm called square one. Which he started decades ago and a pest control business and Asbury Park. Paul can arrows wife and two children were able to escape the fire at their home which was set with gasoline. Today the question is what could have let this bother brother. And husband to allegedly carry out such a horrific crime is currently charged so far with one count. And aggravated arson for setting his own home on fire certainly more charges to come. Had a mom a county prosecutor's office is holding a press conference at 2 o'clock this afternoon. Where we expect to learn more.

