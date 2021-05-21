Transcript for Jewish man beaten amid protests in NYC: Police

We are talking about nearly two dozen arrested people last night you have people from both sides. That were escalating at this violence moments before the cease fire. Was an outside the NYPD have with this new video they're calling this its had seen on video of the 23 year old Jewish man I hate crime. These showing the attack happened in Manila traffic in Times Square the victim was taken to the hospital treated and released no arrests have been made. But it escalate it would go zags provoking the other snatching plaques in the opposition. And punches being thrown their personal devices signs in shares down and flower pots that were toppled over. And the NYPD hate crimes task force again and now dad investigating that attack ad that man. And in our new video we decided we saw here last night times where there was calm in the Middle East this morning that new video showing people celebrating in the streets and got the Gaza Strip that says cease fire. Took effect Egypt mediated the end of the violence is president Biden revealed that he had six conversations. With the Israeli prime minister the fighting which went on for less than two weeks left more than 260 Palestinians. And swelled Israelis dead. These hostilities have resulted in a tragic deaths of so many civilians including children. I send my sincere condolences to all of us Israelis and Palestinians. Lost loved ones my hope for a full recovery would. And secretary is stapling get a still headed to the Middle East to meet with both sides here trying to ensure ongoing peace. But here this morning at times Graham can't discount channel seven Eyewitness News.

