Jobs report shows ‘overall picture of the economy remains unchanged’: White House

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su talks to ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze about the latest jobs report.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live