Transcript for Joe Biden gets emotional during 'The View' appearance

Less than 24 hours after unveiling that and controversial announcement the other former vice president. Gave his first network television interview he appeared with the ladies on the view here and they hear an ABC news it was quite the scene. Or bring in now executive producer of the view Bryant had a who was there and help or restrict this thing Brian it's great to see you it was. Surprisingly emotional appearance today especially. When the vice president talked about his late son Beau Biden who Guidant when he fifteen wanna play a bit of that for you now Nicholas. He knew I'd always take care of the family missed but he didn't want me to withdraw from from the things in a motivated my whole life about. Trying to get engaged and change things and trying to make things better and wire running. No he's not why I'm running but I hope as I just. Steve. When I get up and warning. I think about. You know and I hope he's proud of our hope is pressed. A lot of people all these folks blossom. Stood with yet to read. There there. But making us go on I I'm sorry we have will be right back I've always crying around and show. So Brian what struck you the most about his appearance today it's not the first time Joseph Biden spent on the view. Now it is not the first time he's been an emotional on the view where there's been a lot of emotion and a lot of heart that he shown there and I think this is a seventh appearance on the view. The last time famously he was comforting one of our host Megan McCain about the illness of her father in and his. Really great moment that I think meant a lot to him and I think it's probably one of the reasons he decided to come back. He got to show a lot of heart in that moment but also he faced a lot of tough questions and my I was really proud of him the host of the great interview. And you've had so many of the twenty torn democratic presidential candidates in the past few weeks on the show how how did Biden compare. In terms of reception both from the ladies and from the audience to some of the other younger more diverse Democrats that appeared on on that set. Well you know I think there's a lot of affection for referred the vice president from the history of him being on the shelf in the personal relationships he has. But you know what there's been a lot of there's been a lot of admiration for the host for a lot of the candidates we've seen. Senator Harris when she resigned mayor peace. I think you know Cory Booker came on shortly after he announced that it was the first interview. Tim Ryan announced on our show so the reception from the audience and has a familiarity there with the vice president that in. Probably made them feel lot of affection and heart towards them but also again he faced some tough questions today and I may have to humidity in good job answering them. Yeah we're gonna get into those with that with our experts and justice in an a bit but I'll also ask you about why the view wire all these candidates. Making your show Brian the first stop. As they come out of the gate did this campaign season. Well I think they candidates know that if they come on the show they're gonna face. Questions that need to be answered by them from different points of view and the reaching an audience that they need tentative reach in order to win their reaching women. And they're reaching. Politically engaged as Smart women that are watching our show. They know that there's no free ride at the view there's no there's no coasting for anyone on the matter what side of the aisle you're on. No matter how many times you've been on. Com and I think that they know that it's it's a tough but fair place and I know and they know people will write about the appearance people talk about the interview. And at fight important to be seen here. In women voters obviously so critical or both in the primary season and the general election and you guys have a big audience on that front so what's. What's ahead who is in store what's coming up next week on the view of. Well honestly that got Newt Gingrich on Monday so that should be you have fun fiery debate Alan Dershowitz is scheduled he's event that talk about the Muller reports. And you know what they'll do there's a couple surprises that we can't talk about this yet but it's worth tuning in. All right Bryant had executive producer of the view great to see a Brian thanks so much for coming and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.