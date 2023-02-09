Journalist arrested while reporting on press conference about derailment cleanup

Officers from the East Palestine Police Department arrested NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert during a press conference about a train derailment and cleanup efforts.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live