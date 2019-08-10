Judge declares man who missed jury duty ‘totally rehabilitated’ after 10 days in jail

More
Deandre Somerville, 21, is now having his record cleared.
0:40 | 10/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge declares man who missed jury duty ‘totally rehabilitated’ after 10 days in jail
Q that's less than its other financial report it's complicated to. And illness yeah here yeah annuities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Deandre Somerville, 21, is now having his record cleared.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66141427","title":"Judge declares man who missed jury duty ‘totally rehabilitated’ after 10 days in jail","url":"/US/video/judge-declares-man-missed-jury-duty-totally-rehabilitated-66141427"}