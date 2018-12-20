Transcript for Judge declines to dismiss charges against Harvey Weinstein, moves case forward

And back here at home now in New York carding Weinstein was in court today very is this time he's training it some of the charges those criminal charges against him thrown out. Of course dozens of women have accused Weinstein that a sexual misconduct including rape are Lindsey Davis outside the courthouse there. Lindsey thanks for joining as Q officer what happened today. Sure you know Emily it was a very brief hearing and evening ended judge determining that the case against Harvey Weinstein not only ten move for a vet will move forward and that was. Very much to the release of the the handful of actresses and leaders of the times of movement who were inside the court. To hear that I mean many people it already discussed about this would have been a monumental. Blow not only to. The roughly eighty Weinstein accusers have come forward but also to the need to movement at large know initially Weinstein. Face six counts stemming from three Lennon including rape in criminal sexual act charges. But what those charges have since been dropped related to accusations made by actress Lucy Ann Evans following emails of suggested inconsistencies. In her testimony. Weinsteins attorney Benjamin trapped men. Then argued that her perjured testimony contaminated. The grand jury proceedings and he called for the remaining five counts on the indictment to be dropped. He would also suggested he can provide proof the friendly communication between Weinstein. And the remaining two accusers that took place after the alleged assault. The victim advocates have suggested that that would not in any way disprove the allegations against Weinstein and in the end today. The judge ruling that it essentially agreed with that saying that he does not dismiss the indictment of course Weinstein. Has maintained all along that he has not had any non consensual. Sexual encounters annaly. OK so then what happens if he didn't he didn't go the way he won any today what happens next for Weinstein Lindsay. Is so winds at one back in the courthouse right behind me march 7 for a pretrial hearing. He'd he'd have any particular reaction when the judge made his ruling today and I think he probably was expecting that the the case would go forward. Letting his attorney breath and saying that while he is very disappointed that he is very confident that he will be exonerated. At trial. All right I'm Lindsey Davis outside the courthouse Mary in New York thanks for joining us we appreciate it.

