Transcript for Judge hands down first major sentence tied to Capitol riot

New fallout stemming from the January riot at the US capitol. Five Republicans have now been recommended to join a committee investigating the attack three of them voted to overturn the 21. It comes as a judge hands down the first major sentence in connection with the right. This morning hundreds of people arrested for the US capitol riot. Now have an idea of what they could be facing on Monday a judge sentenced Paul hodgkin's to eight months in federal prison. The first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the January 6 attack. Crane operator from Florida admitted to being in the senate chamber for fifteen minutes caring rope and goggles while waving a trump flag. The eight month sentence is lower than prosecutors wanted for the felony charge of obstructing official proceeding the judge cited hodgkin's willingness to accept responsibility. And its lack of criminal history for the lighter punishment which could help determine the severity of sentence is in other pending cases. Many of the people who attacked this capital try to stop the election date face much more serious charges weapons charges. Assaulting police officers and the like and based on the sentence that Paul hodgkin's received they are looking at hard time in federal prison. Meanwhile House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy now says he'll recommend five Republicans to serve on the house committee investigating the capital riot. Three of them congressman Jim Jordan Jim banks and Troy Nelson were among the 139. House Republicans who voted to overturn the results of its one each when he election. Overnight banks telling ABC news he's accepted the appointment because we need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored. Adding if Democrats were serious about investigating political violence. This committee would be studying not only to January 6 right at the capitol but also the hundreds of violent political riots last summer. A speaker Nancy Pelosi still has to approve McCarthy's choices a Pelosi aide tells the Washington Post that the speaker got the names last night and said quote stay tuned.

