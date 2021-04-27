Who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

President Joe Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and MaryAlice Parks break down the pick.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live