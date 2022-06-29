What judge’s decision to appoint special master means for Trump investigation

A federal judge granted the request for a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, tasking Donald Trump’s attorneys and the Department of Justice with finding potential candidates.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live