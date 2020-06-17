Transcript for What is Juneteenth?

When I talk to children about eighteen I've edited living freedom. He's accepting the values of this great nation. At York. I hope for ever. It's the eye gear holding others as late. I think they'll hold on. Let us know that they. Each game. Bob. Within the law. For the advancement street but that they had Al delivery. They made of his. At that plant has never forget. That thing. Garcia Curtis who. Think they did not have when they were. Enslaved and they could not have been they would freeze. Out scoping. Could you think that the day of jubilation. The day with -- gathered together but it's a very important historic. It is an historic time you will. DA bull. And acknowledge. What has. It's wrong can be big.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.