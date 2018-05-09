Jury selection begins in Chicago police officer's murder trial

Jason Van Dyke, 40, has been charged with murder in the death of Laquan McDonald in 2014.
0:30 | 09/05/18

Jury selection begins today in the trial of Chicago police officer Jason van dyke he's charged with shooting seventeen year old the Quan McDonald. Whose death sparked protests around the country in 2014. The dash cam video showed McDonald walking away from police when he was shot sixteen times. McDonald's family has called for calm ahead of the trial. And the mayor of that city rom Emanuel who has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the case has announced that he will not seek re election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

