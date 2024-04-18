With jury selection complete, Trump’s criminal trial opening arguments are on deck

Twelve jurors and one alternate have been selected to decide Donald Trump's guilt or innocence in a historic New York criminal trial. Fordham Law School's Jerry Goldfeder joins the show to discuss.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live